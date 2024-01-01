Colombian pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert COP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
28.37 bdt

$1.000 COP = Tk0.02837 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02990.0307
Low0.02840.0280
Average0.02920.0293
Change-1.19%1.30%
1 COP to BDT stats

The performance of COP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0299 and a 30 day low of 0.0284. This means the 30 day average was 0.0292. The change for COP to BDT was -1.19.

The performance of COP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0307 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0293. The change for COP to BDT was 1.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02837 BDT
5 COP0.14184 BDT
10 COP0.28368 BDT
20 COP0.56737 BDT
50 COP1.41842 BDT
100 COP2.83684 BDT
250 COP7.09210 BDT
500 COP14.18420 BDT
1000 COP28.36840 BDT
2000 COP56.73680 BDT
5000 COP141.84200 BDT
10000 COP283.68400 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT35.25050 COP
5 BDT176.25250 COP
10 BDT352.50500 COP
20 BDT705.01000 COP
50 BDT1,762.52500 COP
100 BDT3,525.05000 COP
250 BDT8,812.62500 COP
500 BDT17,625.25000 COP
1000 BDT35,250.50000 COP
2000 BDT70,501.00000 COP
5000 BDT176,252.50000 COP
10000 BDT352,505.00000 COP