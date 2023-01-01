Colombian pesos to Guinean francs today

1,000 cop
2,102 gnf

1.00000 COP = 2.10152 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920651.37620.8048611.543451.3467555.698518.3386
1 EUR1.0861511.494760.87421.676421.4627760.496919.9185
1 CAD0.7266390.66900410.5848431.121530.978640.472713.3255
1 GBP1.242451.14391.7098611.917661.6732769.202622.7848

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guinean Franc
1 COP2.10152 GNF
5 COP10.50760 GNF
10 COP21.01520 GNF
20 COP42.03040 GNF
50 COP105.07600 GNF
100 COP210.15200 GNF
250 COP525.38000 GNF
500 COP1050.76000 GNF
1000 COP2101.52000 GNF
2000 COP4203.04000 GNF
5000 COP10507.60000 GNF
10000 COP21015.20000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Colombian Peso
1 GNF0.47585 COP
5 GNF2.37922 COP
10 GNF4.75845 COP
20 GNF9.51690 COP
50 GNF23.79225 COP
100 GNF47.58450 COP
250 GNF118.96125 COP
500 GNF237.92250 COP
1000 GNF475.84500 COP
2000 GNF951.69000 COP
5000 GNF2379.22500 COP
10000 GNF4758.45000 COP