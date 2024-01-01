Colombian pesos to Guinean francs today

Convert COP to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2,075 gnf

$1.000 COP = GFr2.075 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.19382.2544
Low2.07462.0598
Average2.13742.1561
Change-1.34%-5.45%
1 COP to GNF stats

The performance of COP to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1938 and a 30 day low of 2.0746. This means the 30 day average was 2.1374. The change for COP to GNF was -1.34.

The performance of COP to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2544 and a 90 day low of 2.0598. This means the 90 day average was 2.1561. The change for COP to GNF was -5.45.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guinean Franc
1 COP2.07464 GNF
5 COP10.37320 GNF
10 COP20.74640 GNF
20 COP41.49280 GNF
50 COP103.73200 GNF
100 COP207.46400 GNF
250 COP518.66000 GNF
500 COP1,037.32000 GNF
1000 COP2,074.64000 GNF
2000 COP4,149.28000 GNF
5000 COP10,373.20000 GNF
10000 COP20,746.40000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Colombian Peso
1 GNF0.48201 COP
5 GNF2.41006 COP
10 GNF4.82011 COP
20 GNF9.64022 COP
50 GNF24.10055 COP
100 GNF48.20110 COP
250 GNF120.50275 COP
500 GNF241.00550 COP
1000 GNF482.01100 COP
2000 GNF964.02200 COP
5000 GNF2,410.05500 COP
10000 GNF4,820.11000 COP