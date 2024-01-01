Convert GNF to COP at the real exchange rate

250 Guinean francs to Colombian pesos

250 gnf
119.03 cop

GFr1.000 GNF = $0.4761 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.4931.4641.6090.95819.234
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8591.7321.9031.13422.751
1 USD0.9320.788183.4361.3651.50.89317.932
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Colombian Peso
1 GNF0.47613 COP
5 GNF2.38066 COP
10 GNF4.76132 COP
20 GNF9.52264 COP
50 GNF23.80660 COP
100 GNF47.61320 COP
250 GNF119.03300 COP
500 GNF238.06600 COP
1000 GNF476.13200 COP
2000 GNF952.26400 COP
5000 GNF2,380.66000 COP
10000 GNF4,761.32000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guinean Franc
1 COP2.10026 GNF
5 COP10.50130 GNF
10 COP21.00260 GNF
20 COP42.00520 GNF
50 COP105.01300 GNF
100 COP210.02600 GNF
250 COP525.06500 GNF
500 COP1,050.13000 GNF
1000 COP2,100.26000 GNF
2000 COP4,200.52000 GNF
5000 COP10,501.30000 GNF
10000 COP21,002.60000 GNF