Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert COP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
9.77 mru

1.00000 COP = 0.00977 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
How to convert Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.00977 MRU
5 COP0.04886 MRU
10 COP0.09772 MRU
20 COP0.19545 MRU
50 COP0.48862 MRU
100 COP0.97725 MRU
250 COP2.44312 MRU
500 COP4.88624 MRU
1000 COP9.77248 MRU
2000 COP19.54496 MRU
5000 COP48.86240 MRU
10000 COP97.72480 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU102.32800 COP
5 MRU511.64000 COP
10 MRU1023.28000 COP
20 MRU2046.56000 COP
50 MRU5116.40000 COP
100 MRU10232.80000 COP
250 MRU25582.00000 COP
500 MRU51164.00000 COP
1000 MRU102328.00000 COP
2000 MRU204656.00000 COP
5000 MRU511640.00000 COP
10000 MRU1023280.00000 COP