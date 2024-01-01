Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert COP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
9.59 mru

$1.000 COP = UM0.009588 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0104
Low0.00960.0094
Average0.00980.0099
Change-0.88%-5.42%
View full history

1 COP to MRU stats

The performance of COP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for COP to MRU was -0.88.

The performance of COP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0094. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for COP to MRU was -5.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 COP0.00959 MRU
5 COP0.04794 MRU
10 COP0.09588 MRU
20 COP0.19175 MRU
50 COP0.47938 MRU
100 COP0.95876 MRU
250 COP2.39691 MRU
500 COP4.79382 MRU
1000 COP9.58764 MRU
2000 COP19.17528 MRU
5000 COP47.93820 MRU
10000 COP95.87640 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Colombian Peso
1 MRU104.30100 COP
5 MRU521.50500 COP
10 MRU1,043.01000 COP
20 MRU2,086.02000 COP
50 MRU5,215.05000 COP
100 MRU10,430.10000 COP
250 MRU26,075.25000 COP
500 MRU52,150.50000 COP
1000 MRU104,301.00000 COP
2000 MRU208,602.00000 COP
5000 MRU521,505.00000 COP
10000 MRU1,043,010.00000 COP