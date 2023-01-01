Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert COP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
206.77 ngn

1.00000 COP = 0.20677 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92091.376350.8049261.544041.346955.696718.3522
1 EUR1.085911.494580.87411.676681.462660.48119.9287
1 CAD0.7265590.66908510.5848271.121840.97860340.46713.334
1 GBP1.242351.144031.7099111.918241.6733269.194822.7999

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 COP0.20677 NGN
5 COP1.03385 NGN
10 COP2.06771 NGN
20 COP4.13542 NGN
50 COP10.33855 NGN
100 COP20.67710 NGN
250 COP51.69275 NGN
500 COP103.38550 NGN
1000 COP206.77100 NGN
2000 COP413.54200 NGN
5000 COP1033.85500 NGN
10000 COP2067.71000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Colombian Peso
1 NGN4.83628 COP
5 NGN24.18140 COP
10 NGN48.36280 COP
20 NGN96.72560 COP
50 NGN241.81400 COP
100 NGN483.62800 COP
250 NGN1209.07000 COP
500 NGN2418.14000 COP
1000 NGN4836.28000 COP
2000 NGN9672.56000 COP
5000 NGN24181.40000 COP
10000 NGN48362.80000 COP