Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert COP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
387.14 ngn

1.000 COP = 0.3871 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
How to convert Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 COP0.38714 NGN
5 COP1.93568 NGN
10 COP3.87136 NGN
20 COP7.74272 NGN
50 COP19.35680 NGN
100 COP38.71360 NGN
250 COP96.78400 NGN
500 COP193.56800 NGN
1000 COP387.13600 NGN
2000 COP774.27200 NGN
5000 COP1,935.68000 NGN
10000 COP3,871.36000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Colombian Peso
1 NGN2.58307 COP
5 NGN12.91535 COP
10 NGN25.83070 COP
20 NGN51.66140 COP
50 NGN129.15350 COP
100 NGN258.30700 COP
250 NGN645.76750 COP
500 NGN1,291.53500 COP
1000 NGN2,583.07000 COP
2000 NGN5,166.14000 COP
5000 NGN12,915.35000 COP
10000 NGN25,830.70000 COP