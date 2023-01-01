Colombian pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert COP to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
8.61 thb

1.00000 COP = 0.00861 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0861590.38031.494711.676930.9646518.7262
1 GBP1.1438411.24235103.3781.709661.918091.103421.4192
1 USD0.920650.804926183.21161.376151.543920.8881517.2409
1 INR0.01106440.009673240.012017610.0165380.01855420.01067340.207193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Thai Baht
1 COP0.00861 THB
5 COP0.04306 THB
10 COP0.08613 THB
20 COP0.17226 THB
50 COP0.43065 THB
100 COP0.86130 THB
250 COP2.15325 THB
500 COP4.30649 THB
1000 COP8.61299 THB
2000 COP17.22598 THB
5000 COP43.06495 THB
10000 COP86.12990 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Colombian Peso
1 THB116.10400 COP
5 THB580.52000 COP
10 THB1161.04000 COP
20 THB2322.08000 COP
50 THB5805.20000 COP
100 THB11610.40000 COP
250 THB29026.00000 COP
500 THB58052.00000 COP
1000 THB116104.00000 COP
2000 THB232208.00000 COP
5000 THB580520.00000 COP
10000 THB1161040.00000 COP