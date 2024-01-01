Colombian pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert COP to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
8.54 thb

$1.000 COP = ฿0.008536 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00920.0095
Low0.00850.0085
Average0.00900.0091
Change-4.65%-9.23%
View full history

1 COP to THB stats

The performance of COP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0092 and a 30 day low of 0.0085. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for COP to THB was -4.65.

The performance of COP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0095 and a 90 day low of 0.0085. This means the 90 day average was 0.0091. The change for COP to THB was -9.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Thai Baht
1 COP0.00854 THB
5 COP0.04268 THB
10 COP0.08536 THB
20 COP0.17072 THB
50 COP0.42679 THB
100 COP0.85358 THB
250 COP2.13394 THB
500 COP4.26789 THB
1000 COP8.53577 THB
2000 COP17.07154 THB
5000 COP42.67885 THB
10000 COP85.35770 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Colombian Peso
1 THB117.15400 COP
5 THB585.77000 COP
10 THB1,171.54000 COP
20 THB2,343.08000 COP
50 THB5,857.70000 COP
100 THB11,715.40000 COP
250 THB29,288.50000 COP
500 THB58,577.00000 COP
1000 THB117,154.00000 COP
2000 THB234,308.00000 COP
5000 THB585,770.00000 COP
10000 THB1,171,540.00000 COP