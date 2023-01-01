Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert COP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
70.27 pkr

1.00000 COP = 0.07027 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
How to convert Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 COP0.07027 PKR
5 COP0.35133 PKR
10 COP0.70266 PKR
20 COP1.40533 PKR
50 COP3.51332 PKR
100 COP7.02665 PKR
250 COP17.56662 PKR
500 COP35.13325 PKR
1000 COP70.26650 PKR
2000 COP140.53300 PKR
5000 COP351.33250 PKR
10000 COP702.66500 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 PKR14.23150 COP
5 PKR71.15750 COP
10 PKR142.31500 COP
20 PKR284.63000 COP
50 PKR711.57500 COP
100 PKR1423.15000 COP
250 PKR3557.87500 COP
500 PKR7115.75000 COP
1000 PKR14231.50000 COP
2000 PKR28463.00000 COP
5000 PKR71157.50000 COP
10000 PKR142315.00000 COP