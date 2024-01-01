Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert COP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
71.76 pkr

1.000 COP = 0.07176 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Wise

How to convert Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 COP0.07176 PKR
5 COP0.35879 PKR
10 COP0.71758 PKR
20 COP1.43516 PKR
50 COP3.58790 PKR
100 COP7.17579 PKR
250 COP17.93948 PKR
500 COP35.87895 PKR
1000 COP71.75790 PKR
2000 COP143.51580 PKR
5000 COP358.78950 PKR
10000 COP717.57900 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 PKR13.93580 COP
5 PKR69.67900 COP
10 PKR139.35800 COP
20 PKR278.71600 COP
50 PKR696.79000 COP
100 PKR1,393.58000 COP
250 PKR3,483.95000 COP
500 PKR6,967.90000 COP
1000 PKR13,935.80000 COP
2000 PKR27,871.60000 COP
5000 PKR69,679.00000 COP
10000 PKR139,358.00000 COP