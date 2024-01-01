Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert COP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
67.40 pkr

$1.000 COP = ₨0.06740 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
COP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07110.0731
Low0.06740.0668
Average0.06920.0699
Change-1.13%-5.39%
1 COP to PKR stats

The performance of COP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0711 and a 30 day low of 0.0674. This means the 30 day average was 0.0692. The change for COP to PKR was -1.13.

The performance of COP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0731 and a 90 day low of 0.0668. This means the 90 day average was 0.0699. The change for COP to PKR was -5.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 COP0.06740 PKR
5 COP0.33701 PKR
10 COP0.67402 PKR
20 COP1.34803 PKR
50 COP3.37008 PKR
100 COP6.74017 PKR
250 COP16.85042 PKR
500 COP33.70085 PKR
1000 COP67.40170 PKR
2000 COP134.80340 PKR
5000 COP337.00850 PKR
10000 COP674.01700 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 PKR14.83640 COP
5 PKR74.18200 COP
10 PKR148.36400 COP
20 PKR296.72800 COP
50 PKR741.82000 COP
100 PKR1,483.64000 COP
250 PKR3,709.10000 COP
500 PKR7,418.20000 COP
1000 PKR14,836.40000 COP
2000 PKR29,672.80000 COP
5000 PKR74,182.00000 COP
10000 PKR148,364.00000 COP