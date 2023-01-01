Colombian pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert COP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
37 kes

1.00000 COP = 0.03725 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920751.376450.8049591.543921.346955.696618.3552
1 EUR1.086111.494960.87421.676861.4628760.492119.9356
1 CAD0.7265070.66891310.5848081.121670.97853240.463913.3352
1 GBP1.24231.14391.7099611.918021.6732569.191922.8027

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 COP0.03725 KES
5 COP0.18626 KES
10 COP0.37251 KES
20 COP0.74503 KES
50 COP1.86257 KES
100 COP3.72513 KES
250 COP9.31283 KES
500 COP18.62565 KES
1000 COP37.25130 KES
2000 COP74.50260 KES
5000 COP186.25650 KES
10000 COP372.51300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 KES26.84470 COP
5 KES134.22350 COP
10 KES268.44700 COP
20 KES536.89400 COP
50 KES1342.23500 COP
100 KES2684.47000 COP
250 KES6711.17500 COP
500 KES13422.35000 COP
1000 KES26844.70000 COP
2000 KES53689.40000 COP
5000 KES134223.50000 COP
10000 KES268447.00000 COP