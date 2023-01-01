1 Kenyan shilling to Colombian pesos

Convert KES to COP at the real exchange rate

1 kes
25.52 cop

1.00000 KES = 25.51620 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3286799.9691.333550.910750.7857621.4784283.1182
1 SGD0.7526721602.1141.003730.6855250.5914211.1127662.5607
1 NGN0.001250050.0016608110.0016670.001138530.0009822410.001848090.103902
1 CAD0.7498780.996288599.87910.682980.5892261.1086362.3285

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 KES25.51620 COP
5 KES127.58100 COP
10 KES255.16200 COP
20 KES510.32400 COP
50 KES1275.81000 COP
100 KES2551.62000 COP
250 KES6379.05000 COP
500 KES12758.10000 COP
1000 KES25516.20000 COP
2000 KES51032.40000 COP
5000 KES127581.00000 COP
10000 KES255162.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 COP0.03919 KES
5 COP0.19595 KES
10 COP0.39191 KES
20 COP0.78382 KES
50 COP1.95954 KES
100 COP3.91908 KES
250 COP9.79770 KES
500 COP19.59540 KES
1000 COP39.19080 KES
2000 COP78.38160 KES
5000 COP195.95400 KES
10000 COP391.90800 KES