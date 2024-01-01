Colombian pesos to Kenyan shillings today

Convert COP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
31 kes

$1.000 COP = Ksh0.03140 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

COP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03300.0346
Low0.03130.0308
Average0.03220.0326
Change0.11%-7.91%
View full history

1 COP to KES stats

The performance of COP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0330 and a 30 day low of 0.0313. This means the 30 day average was 0.0322. The change for COP to KES was 0.11.

The performance of COP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0346 and a 90 day low of 0.0308. This means the 90 day average was 0.0326. The change for COP to KES was -7.91.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 COP0.03140 KES
5 COP0.15701 KES
10 COP0.31401 KES
20 COP0.62803 KES
50 COP1.57007 KES
100 COP3.14013 KES
250 COP7.85033 KES
500 COP15.70065 KES
1000 COP31.40130 KES
2000 COP62.80260 KES
5000 COP157.00650 KES
10000 COP314.01300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 KES31.84580 COP
5 KES159.22900 COP
10 KES318.45800 COP
20 KES636.91600 COP
50 KES1,592.29000 COP
100 KES3,184.58000 COP
250 KES7,961.45000 COP
500 KES15,922.90000 COP
1000 KES31,845.80000 COP
2000 KES63,691.60000 COP
5000 KES159,229.00000 COP
10000 KES318,458.00000 COP