Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars

Convert COP to FJD

1000 cop
0.56 fjd

1.00000 COP = 0.00056 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92081.376550.8049591.543921.3468555.69718.3454
1 EUR1.08611.494930.87421.67671.4626860.486919.9231
1 CAD0.7264540.66892610.5847651.121590.97842440.461313.3271
1 GBP1.24231.14391.7100911.918021.6731969.192422.7905

How to convert Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 COP0.00056 FJD
5 COP0.00279 FJD
10 COP0.00557 FJD
20 COP0.01114 FJD
50 COP0.02785 FJD
100 COP0.05571 FJD
250 COP0.13927 FJD
500 COP0.27853 FJD
1000 COP0.55706 FJD
2000 COP1.11412 FJD
5000 COP2.78530 FJD
10000 COP5.57061 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 FJD1795.14000 COP
5 FJD8975.70000 COP
10 FJD17951.40000 COP
20 FJD35902.80000 COP
50 FJD89757.00000 COP
100 FJD179514.00000 COP
250 FJD448785.00000 COP
500 FJD897570.00000 COP
1000 FJD1795140.00000 COP
2000 FJD3590280.00000 COP
5000 FJD8975700.00000 COP
10000 FJD17951400.00000 COP