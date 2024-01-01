Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars today

Convert COP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.55 fjd

$1.000 COP = FJ$0.0005492 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00060.0006
Change-0.36%-5.23%
1 COP to FJD stats

The performance of COP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for COP to FJD was -0.36.

The performance of COP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for COP to FJD was -5.23.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

How to convert Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to FJD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 COP0.00055 FJD
5 COP0.00275 FJD
10 COP0.00549 FJD
20 COP0.01098 FJD
50 COP0.02746 FJD
100 COP0.05492 FJD
250 COP0.13730 FJD
500 COP0.27459 FJD
1000 COP0.54919 FJD
2000 COP1.09837 FJD
5000 COP2.74594 FJD
10000 COP5.49187 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 FJD1,820.87000 COP
5 FJD9,104.35000 COP
10 FJD18,208.70000 COP
20 FJD36,417.40000 COP
50 FJD91,043.50000 COP
100 FJD182,087.00000 COP
250 FJD455,217.50000 COP
500 FJD910,435.00000 COP
1000 FJD1,820,870.00000 COP
2000 FJD3,641,740.00000 COP
5000 FJD9,104,350.00000 COP
10000 FJD18,208,700.00000 COP