Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars today

Convert COP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.59 fjd

1.000 COP = 0.0005858 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.22118.879
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.95820.47
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.3813.896
1 GBP1.2691.171.72411.9461.70671.34723.959

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 COP0.00059 FJD
5 COP0.00293 FJD
10 COP0.00586 FJD
20 COP0.01172 FJD
50 COP0.02929 FJD
100 COP0.05858 FJD
250 COP0.14646 FJD
500 COP0.29291 FJD
1000 COP0.58583 FJD
2000 COP1.17166 FJD
5000 COP2.92914 FJD
10000 COP5.85829 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 FJD1,706.98000 COP
5 FJD8,534.90000 COP
10 FJD17,069.80000 COP
20 FJD34,139.60000 COP
50 FJD85,349.00000 COP
100 FJD170,698.00000 COP
250 FJD426,745.00000 COP
500 FJD853,490.00000 COP
1000 FJD1,706,980.00000 COP
2000 FJD3,413,960.00000 COP
5000 FJD8,534,900.00000 COP
10000 FJD17,069,800.00000 COP