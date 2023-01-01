1 Colombian peso to Fijian dollars

Convert COP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.00 fjd

1.00000 COP = 0.00056 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92911.35840.7969081.520451.3421555.474619.0007
1 EUR1.076311.462050.85781.636461.4445659.707320.4505
1 CAD0.736160.68397310.5866521.119290.98803740.838213.9876
1 GBP1.254851.165771.7045911.907941.684269.612323.843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 COP0.00056 FJD
5 COP0.00281 FJD
10 COP0.00562 FJD
20 COP0.01123 FJD
50 COP0.02808 FJD
100 COP0.05615 FJD
250 COP0.14038 FJD
500 COP0.28076 FJD
1000 COP0.56151 FJD
2000 COP1.12303 FJD
5000 COP2.80757 FJD
10000 COP5.61515 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 FJD1780.90000 COP
5 FJD8904.50000 COP
10 FJD17809.00000 COP
20 FJD35618.00000 COP
50 FJD89045.00000 COP
100 FJD178090.00000 COP
250 FJD445225.00000 COP
500 FJD890450.00000 COP
1000 FJD1780900.00000 COP
2000 FJD3561800.00000 COP
5000 FJD8904500.00000 COP
10000 FJD17809000.00000 COP