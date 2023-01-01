Colombian pesos to Cambodian riels today

Convert COP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
1008.50 khr

1.00000 COP = 1.00850 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92071.376250.8049591.543811.346955.698518.3535
1 EUR1.086111.494750.87431.676731.4628760.494119.9337
1 CAD0.7266120.6690110.5848931.121750.97867440.471213.3359
1 GBP1.24231.143771.7097211.917871.6732569.194222.8006

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 COP1.00850 KHR
5 COP5.04250 KHR
10 COP10.08500 KHR
20 COP20.17000 KHR
50 COP50.42500 KHR
100 COP100.85000 KHR
250 COP252.12500 KHR
500 COP504.25000 KHR
1000 COP1008.50000 KHR
2000 COP2017.00000 KHR
5000 COP5042.50000 KHR
10000 COP10085.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Colombian Peso
1 KHR0.99157 COP
5 KHR4.95786 COP
10 KHR9.91571 COP
20 KHR19.83142 COP
50 KHR49.57855 COP
100 KHR99.15710 COP
250 KHR247.89275 COP
500 KHR495.78550 COP
1000 KHR991.57100 COP
2000 KHR1983.14200 COP
5000 KHR4957.85500 COP
10000 KHR9915.71000 COP