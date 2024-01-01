Colombian pesos to Cambodian riels today

Convert COP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
992.54 khr

$1.000 COP = ៛0.9925 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04661.0696
Low0.99250.9865
Average1.02101.0281
Change-1.41%-4.67%
1 COP to KHR stats

The performance of COP to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.9925. This means the 30 day average was 1.0210. The change for COP to KHR was -1.41.

The performance of COP to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0696 and a 90 day low of 0.9865. This means the 90 day average was 1.0281. The change for COP to KHR was -4.67.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 COP0.99254 KHR
5 COP4.96269 KHR
10 COP9.92537 KHR
20 COP19.85074 KHR
50 COP49.62685 KHR
100 COP99.25370 KHR
250 COP248.13425 KHR
500 COP496.26850 KHR
1000 COP992.53700 KHR
2000 COP1,985.07400 KHR
5000 COP4,962.68500 KHR
10000 COP9,925.37000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Colombian Peso
1 KHR1.00752 COP
5 KHR5.03760 COP
10 KHR10.07520 COP
20 KHR20.15040 COP
50 KHR50.37600 COP
100 KHR100.75200 COP
250 KHR251.88000 COP
500 KHR503.76000 COP
1000 KHR1,007.52000 COP
2000 KHR2,015.04000 COP
5000 KHR5,037.60000 COP
10000 KHR10,075.20000 COP