Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert COP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
149 xof

1.00000 COP = 0.14902 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
How to convert Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 COP0.14902 XOF
5 COP0.74509 XOF
10 COP1.49018 XOF
20 COP2.98036 XOF
50 COP7.45090 XOF
100 COP14.90180 XOF
250 COP37.25450 XOF
500 COP74.50900 XOF
1000 COP149.01800 XOF
2000 COP298.03600 XOF
5000 COP745.09000 XOF
10000 COP1490.18000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Colombian Peso
1 XOF6.71061 COP
5 XOF33.55305 COP
10 XOF67.10610 COP
20 XOF134.21220 COP
50 XOF335.53050 COP
100 XOF671.06100 COP
250 XOF1677.65250 COP
500 XOF3355.30500 COP
1000 XOF6710.61000 COP
2000 XOF13421.22000 COP
5000 XOF33553.05000 COP
10000 XOF67106.10000 COP