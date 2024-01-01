Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert COP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
145 xof

$1.000 COP = CFA0.1453 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15370.1585
Low0.14530.1453
Average0.15000.1521
Change-2.00%-6.81%
1 COP to XOF stats

The performance of COP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1537 and a 30 day low of 0.1453. This means the 30 day average was 0.1500. The change for COP to XOF was -2.00.

The performance of COP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1585 and a 90 day low of 0.1453. This means the 90 day average was 0.1521. The change for COP to XOF was -6.81.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 COP0.14529 XOF
5 COP0.72646 XOF
10 COP1.45292 XOF
20 COP2.90584 XOF
50 COP7.26460 XOF
100 COP14.52920 XOF
250 COP36.32300 XOF
500 COP72.64600 XOF
1000 COP145.29200 XOF
2000 COP290.58400 XOF
5000 COP726.46000 XOF
10000 COP1,452.92000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Colombian Peso
1 XOF6.88268 COP
5 XOF34.41340 COP
10 XOF68.82680 COP
20 XOF137.65360 COP
50 XOF344.13400 COP
100 XOF688.26800 COP
250 XOF1,720.67000 COP
500 XOF3,441.34000 COP
1000 XOF6,882.68000 COP
2000 XOF13,765.36000 COP
5000 XOF34,413.40000 COP
10000 XOF68,826.80000 COP