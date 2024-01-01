Convert XOF to COP at the real exchange rate

1 CFA franc BCEAO to Colombian pesos

1 xof
6.77 cop

CFA1.000 XOF = $6.770 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3591,534.42
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89812.5571.7151,936.67
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,119.73
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60610.6251.4511,638.76

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Colombian Peso
1 XOF6.76987 COP
5 XOF33.84935 COP
10 XOF67.69870 COP
20 XOF135.39740 COP
50 XOF338.49350 COP
100 XOF676.98700 COP
250 XOF1,692.46750 COP
500 XOF3,384.93500 COP
1000 XOF6,769.87000 COP
2000 XOF13,539.74000 COP
5000 XOF33,849.35000 COP
10000 XOF67,698.70000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 COP0.14771 XOF
5 COP0.73857 XOF
10 COP1.47713 XOF
20 COP2.95426 XOF
50 COP7.38565 XOF
100 COP14.77130 XOF
250 COP36.92825 XOF
500 COP73.85650 XOF
1000 COP147.71300 XOF
2000 COP295.42600 XOF
5000 COP738.56500 XOF
10000 COP1,477.13000 XOF