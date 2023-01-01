Colombian pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert COP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
2.14 svc

1.00000 COP = 0.00214 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0861590.38031.494711.676930.9646518.7262
1 GBP1.1438411.24235103.3781.709661.918091.103421.4192
1 USD0.920650.804926183.21161.376151.543920.8881517.2409
1 INR0.01106440.009673240.012017610.0165380.01855420.01067340.207193

How to convert Colombian pesos to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 COP0.00214 SVC
5 COP0.01071 SVC
10 COP0.02142 SVC
20 COP0.04283 SVC
50 COP0.10708 SVC
100 COP0.21416 SVC
250 COP0.53540 SVC
500 COP1.07079 SVC
1000 COP2.14158 SVC
2000 COP4.28316 SVC
5000 COP10.70790 SVC
10000 COP21.41580 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Colombian Peso
1 SVC466.94500 COP
5 SVC2334.72500 COP
10 SVC4669.45000 COP
20 SVC9338.90000 COP
50 SVC23347.25000 COP
100 SVC46694.50000 COP
250 SVC116736.25000 COP
500 SVC233472.50000 COP
1000 SVC466945.00000 COP
2000 SVC933890.00000 COP
5000 SVC2334725.00000 COP
10000 SVC4669450.00000 COP