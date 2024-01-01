Colombian pesos to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert COP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.11 svc

$1.000 COP = ₡0.002115 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00220.0023
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00220.0022
Change-1.09%-5.46%
1 COP to SVC stats

The performance of COP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0022 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0022. The change for COP to SVC was -1.09.

The performance of COP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for COP to SVC was -5.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 COP0.00211 SVC
5 COP0.01057 SVC
10 COP0.02115 SVC
20 COP0.04229 SVC
50 COP0.10573 SVC
100 COP0.21146 SVC
250 COP0.52865 SVC
500 COP1.05731 SVC
1000 COP2.11461 SVC
2000 COP4.22922 SVC
5000 COP10.57305 SVC
10000 COP21.14610 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Colombian Peso
1 SVC472.90100 COP
5 SVC2,364.50500 COP
10 SVC4,729.01000 COP
20 SVC9,458.02000 COP
50 SVC23,645.05000 COP
100 SVC47,290.10000 COP
250 SVC118,225.25000 COP
500 SVC236,450.50000 COP
1000 SVC472,901.00000 COP
2000 SVC945,802.00000 COP
5000 SVC2,364,505.00000 COP
10000 SVC4,729,010.00000 COP