10 Salvadoran colóns to Colombian pesos

Convert SVC to COP at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = $502.1 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
SVC to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

COP
1 SVC to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High514.0860514.0860
Low486.9430460.1140
Average501.4410485.8564
Change3.10%9.07%
1 SVC to COP stats

The performance of SVC to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 514.0860 and a 30 day low of 486.9430. This means the 30 day average was 501.4410. The change for SVC to COP was 3.10.

The performance of SVC to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 514.0860 and a 90 day low of 460.1140. This means the 90 day average was 485.8564. The change for SVC to COP was 9.07.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Colombian Peso
1 SVC502.11400 COP
5 SVC2,510.57000 COP
10 SVC5,021.14000 COP
20 SVC10,042.28000 COP
50 SVC25,105.70000 COP
100 SVC50,211.40000 COP
250 SVC125,528.50000 COP
500 SVC251,057.00000 COP
1000 SVC502,114.00000 COP
2000 SVC1,004,228.00000 COP
5000 SVC2,510,570.00000 COP
10000 SVC5,021,140.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Salvadoran Colón
1 COP0.00199 SVC
5 COP0.00996 SVC
10 COP0.01992 SVC
20 COP0.03983 SVC
50 COP0.09958 SVC
100 COP0.19916 SVC
250 COP0.49790 SVC
500 COP0.99579 SVC
1000 COP1.99158 SVC
2000 COP3.98316 SVC
5000 COP9.95790 SVC
10000 COP19.91580 SVC