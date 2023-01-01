Colombian pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert COP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
24.96 cve

1.00000 COP = 0.02496 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085990.36181.494851.676940.9647518.7166
1 GBP1.143911.24215103.3641.709941.918231.1035821.4097
1 USD0.920850.805056183.21371.37661.544280.888417.236
1 INR0.01106660.009674560.012017310.01654290.0185580.01067610.207129

How to convert Colombian pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 COP0.02496 CVE
5 COP0.12479 CVE
10 COP0.24957 CVE
20 COP0.49915 CVE
50 COP1.24788 CVE
100 COP2.49575 CVE
250 COP6.23937 CVE
500 COP12.47875 CVE
1000 COP24.95750 CVE
2000 COP49.91500 CVE
5000 COP124.78750 CVE
10000 COP249.57500 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Colombian Peso
1 CVE40.06810 COP
5 CVE200.34050 COP
10 CVE400.68100 COP
20 CVE801.36200 COP
50 CVE2003.40500 COP
100 CVE4006.81000 COP
250 CVE10017.02500 COP
500 CVE20034.05000 COP
1000 CVE40068.10000 COP
2000 CVE80136.20000 COP
5000 CVE200340.50000 COP
10000 CVE400681.00000 COP