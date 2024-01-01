Colombian pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert COP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
24.53 cve

$1.000 COP = Esc0.02453 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02590.0268
Low0.02450.0245
Average0.02530.0257
Change-1.95%-6.46%
1 COP to CVE stats

The performance of COP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0259 and a 30 day low of 0.0245. This means the 30 day average was 0.0253. The change for COP to CVE was -1.95.

The performance of COP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0268 and a 90 day low of 0.0245. This means the 90 day average was 0.0257. The change for COP to CVE was -6.46.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 COP0.02453 CVE
5 COP0.12267 CVE
10 COP0.24533 CVE
20 COP0.49066 CVE
50 COP1.22665 CVE
100 COP2.45331 CVE
250 COP6.13327 CVE
500 COP12.26655 CVE
1000 COP24.53310 CVE
2000 COP49.06620 CVE
5000 COP122.66550 CVE
10000 COP245.33100 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Colombian Peso
1 CVE40.76130 COP
5 CVE203.80650 COP
10 CVE407.61300 COP
20 CVE815.22600 COP
50 CVE2,038.06500 COP
100 CVE4,076.13000 COP
250 CVE10,190.32500 COP
500 CVE20,380.65000 COP
1000 CVE40,761.30000 COP
2000 CVE81,522.60000 COP
5000 CVE203,806.50000 COP
10000 CVE407,613.00000 COP