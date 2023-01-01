Colombian pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert COP to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3,004.40 uzs

1.00000 COP = 3.00440 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920651.375850.8048941.543691.3468555.695518.351
1 EUR1.086211.494450.87431.676751.4629560.496519.9329
1 CAD0.7268230.66914310.5850161.121990.97892240.480813.3379
1 GBP1.24241.143771.7093611.917881.6733369.196122.7993

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 COP3.00440 UZS
5 COP15.02200 UZS
10 COP30.04400 UZS
20 COP60.08800 UZS
50 COP150.22000 UZS
100 COP300.44000 UZS
250 COP751.10000 UZS
500 COP1502.20000 UZS
1000 COP3004.40000 UZS
2000 COP6008.80000 UZS
5000 COP15022.00000 UZS
10000 COP30044.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Colombian Peso
1 UZS0.33285 COP
5 UZS1.66423 COP
10 UZS3.32845 COP
20 UZS6.65690 COP
50 UZS16.64225 COP
100 UZS33.28450 COP
250 UZS83.21125 COP
500 UZS166.42250 COP
1000 UZS332.84500 COP
2000 UZS665.69000 COP
5000 UZS1664.22500 COP
10000 UZS3328.45000 COP