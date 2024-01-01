5 Uzbekistan soms to Colombian pesos

Convert UZS to COP at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = $0.3354 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
UZS to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

COP
1 UZS to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33540.3379
Low0.32530.3174
Average0.33000.3268
Change3.09%5.01%
1 UZS to COP stats

The performance of UZS to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3354 and a 30 day low of 0.3253. This means the 30 day average was 0.3300. The change for UZS to COP was 3.09.

The performance of UZS to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3379 and a 90 day low of 0.3174. This means the 90 day average was 0.3268. The change for UZS to COP was 5.01.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Colombian pesos

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to COP rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Colombian Peso
1 UZS0.33540 COP
5 UZS1.67700 COP
10 UZS3.35399 COP
20 UZS6.70798 COP
50 UZS16.76995 COP
100 UZS33.53990 COP
250 UZS83.84975 COP
500 UZS167.69950 COP
1000 UZS335.39900 COP
2000 UZS670.79800 COP
5000 UZS1,676.99500 COP
10000 UZS3,353.99000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 COP2.98152 UZS
5 COP14.90760 UZS
10 COP29.81520 UZS
20 COP59.63040 UZS
50 COP149.07600 UZS
100 COP298.15200 UZS
250 COP745.38000 UZS
500 COP1,490.76000 UZS
1000 COP2,981.52000 UZS
2000 COP5,963.04000 UZS
5000 COP14,907.60000 UZS
10000 COP29,815.20000 UZS