Uzbekistan som to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Colombian pesos is currently 0.335 today, reflecting a -0.498% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.029% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.338 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.331 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.526% increase in value.