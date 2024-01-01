Colombian pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert COP to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3,042.55 uzs

$1.000 COP = so'm3.043 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.22323.3310
Low3.04263.0168
Average3.13093.1680
Change-1.11%-6.08%
View full history

1 COP to UZS stats

The performance of COP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2232 and a 30 day low of 3.0426. This means the 30 day average was 3.1309. The change for COP to UZS was -1.11.

The performance of COP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3310 and a 90 day low of 3.0168. This means the 90 day average was 3.1680. The change for COP to UZS was -6.08.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 COP3.04255 UZS
5 COP15.21275 UZS
10 COP30.42550 UZS
20 COP60.85100 UZS
50 COP152.12750 UZS
100 COP304.25500 UZS
250 COP760.63750 UZS
500 COP1,521.27500 UZS
1000 COP3,042.55000 UZS
2000 COP6,085.10000 UZS
5000 COP15,212.75000 UZS
10000 COP30,425.50000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Colombian Peso
1 UZS0.32867 COP
5 UZS1.64336 COP
10 UZS3.28672 COP
20 UZS6.57344 COP
50 UZS16.43360 COP
100 UZS32.86720 COP
250 UZS82.16800 COP
500 UZS164.33600 COP
1000 UZS328.67200 COP
2000 UZS657.34400 COP
5000 UZS1,643.36000 COP
10000 UZS3,286.72000 COP