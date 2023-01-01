Colombian pesos to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 cop
0.41 nzd

1.00000 COP = 0.00041 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
1 EUR10.87411.085990.36221.494581.676680.9645518.7193
1 GBP1.1440311.24235103.3811.709911.918241.1034821.4163
1 USD0.92090.804926183.21411.376351.544040.888217.2385
1 INR0.01106660.009672950.012017210.01653990.01855510.01067370.207158

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 COP0.00041 NZD
5 COP0.00204 NZD
10 COP0.00409 NZD
20 COP0.00817 NZD
50 COP0.02043 NZD
100 COP0.04085 NZD
250 COP0.10214 NZD
500 COP0.20427 NZD
1000 COP0.40855 NZD
2000 COP0.81709 NZD
5000 COP2.04273 NZD
10000 COP4.08547 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 NZD2447.70000 COP
5 NZD12238.50000 COP
10 NZD24477.00000 COP
20 NZD48954.00000 COP
50 NZD122385.00000 COP
100 NZD244770.00000 COP
250 NZD611925.00000 COP
500 NZD1223850.00000 COP
1000 NZD2447700.00000 COP
2000 NZD4895400.00000 COP
5000 NZD12238500.00000 COP
10000 NZD24477000.00000 COP