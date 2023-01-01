Colombian pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert COP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1.91 hkd

1.00000 COP = 0.00191 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920651.37620.8048611.543451.3467555.698518.3386
1 EUR1.0861511.494760.87421.676421.4627760.496919.9185
1 CAD0.7266390.66900410.5848431.121530.978640.472713.3255
1 GBP1.242451.14391.7098611.917661.6732769.202622.7848

How to convert Colombian pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 COP0.00191 HKD
5 COP0.00954 HKD
10 COP0.01908 HKD
20 COP0.03817 HKD
50 COP0.09542 HKD
100 COP0.19085 HKD
250 COP0.47712 HKD
500 COP0.95423 HKD
1000 COP1.90846 HKD
2000 COP3.81692 HKD
5000 COP9.54230 HKD
10000 COP19.08460 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Colombian Peso
100 HKD52398.30000 COP
200 HKD104796.60000 COP
300 HKD157194.90000 COP
500 HKD261991.50000 COP
1000 HKD523983.00000 COP
2000 HKD1047966.00000 COP
2500 HKD1309957.50000 COP
3000 HKD1571949.00000 COP
4000 HKD2095932.00000 COP
5000 HKD2619915.00000 COP
10000 HKD5239830.00000 COP
20000 HKD10479660.00000 COP