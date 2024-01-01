Colombian pesos to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert COP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1.89 hkd

$1.000 COP = $0.001887 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0020
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0020
Change-1.11%-5.50%
1 COP to HKD stats

The performance of COP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for COP to HKD was -1.11.

The performance of COP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for COP to HKD was -5.50.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 COP0.00189 HKD
5 COP0.00943 HKD
10 COP0.01887 HKD
20 COP0.03774 HKD
50 COP0.09434 HKD
100 COP0.18868 HKD
250 COP0.47169 HKD
500 COP0.94338 HKD
1000 COP1.88675 HKD
2000 COP3.77350 HKD
5000 COP9.43375 HKD
10000 COP18.86750 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Colombian Peso
100 HKD53,001.20000 COP
200 HKD106,002.40000 COP
300 HKD159,003.60000 COP
500 HKD265,006.00000 COP
1000 HKD530,012.00000 COP
2000 HKD1,060,024.00000 COP
2500 HKD1,325,030.00000 COP
3000 HKD1,590,036.00000 COP
4000 HKD2,120,048.00000 COP
5000 HKD2,650,060.00000 COP
10000 HKD5,300,120.00000 COP
20000 HKD10,600,240.00000 COP