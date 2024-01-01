1 Colombian peso to Hong Kong dollars

Convert COP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.00 hkd

1.00000 COP = 0.00200 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 COP0.00200 HKD
5 COP0.01000 HKD
10 COP0.02001 HKD
20 COP0.04002 HKD
50 COP0.10004 HKD
100 COP0.20008 HKD
250 COP0.50021 HKD
500 COP1.00041 HKD
1000 COP2.00083 HKD
2000 COP4.00166 HKD
5000 COP10.00415 HKD
10000 COP20.00830 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Colombian Peso
100 HKD49979.20000 COP
200 HKD99958.40000 COP
300 HKD149937.60000 COP
500 HKD249896.00000 COP
1000 HKD499792.00000 COP
2000 HKD999584.00000 COP
2500 HKD1249480.00000 COP
3000 HKD1499376.00000 COP
4000 HKD1999168.00000 COP
5000 HKD2498960.00000 COP
10000 HKD4997920.00000 COP
20000 HKD9995840.00000 COP