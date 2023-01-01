Colombian pesos to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 cop
11.00 mur

1.00000 COP = 0.01100 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 COP0.01100 MUR
5 COP0.05498 MUR
10 COP0.10996 MUR
20 COP0.21991 MUR
50 COP0.54978 MUR
100 COP1.09956 MUR
250 COP2.74890 MUR
500 COP5.49780 MUR
1000 COP10.99560 MUR
2000 COP21.99120 MUR
5000 COP54.97800 MUR
10000 COP109.95600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 MUR90.94570 COP
5 MUR454.72850 COP
10 MUR909.45700 COP
20 MUR1818.91400 COP
50 MUR4547.28500 COP
100 MUR9094.57000 COP
250 MUR22736.42500 COP
500 MUR45472.85000 COP
1000 MUR90945.70000 COP
2000 MUR181891.40000 COP
5000 MUR454728.50000 COP
10000 MUR909457.00000 COP