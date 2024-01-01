Colombian pesos to Mauritian rupees today

Convert COP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
11.29 mur

$1.000 COP = ₨0.01129 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
We can't send money between these currencies

COP to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01250.0125
Low0.01130.0113
Average0.01180.0118
Change-2.47%-5.14%
1 COP to MUR stats

The performance of COP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0125 and a 30 day low of 0.0113. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for COP to MUR was -2.47.

The performance of COP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0125 and a 90 day low of 0.0113. This means the 90 day average was 0.0118. The change for COP to MUR was -5.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 COP0.01129 MUR
5 COP0.05647 MUR
10 COP0.11295 MUR
20 COP0.22590 MUR
50 COP0.56474 MUR
100 COP1.12948 MUR
250 COP2.82370 MUR
500 COP5.64740 MUR
1000 COP11.29480 MUR
2000 COP22.58960 MUR
5000 COP56.47400 MUR
10000 COP112.94800 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 MUR88.53600 COP
5 MUR442.68000 COP
10 MUR885.36000 COP
20 MUR1,770.72000 COP
50 MUR4,426.80000 COP
100 MUR8,853.60000 COP
250 MUR22,134.00000 COP
500 MUR44,268.00000 COP
1000 MUR88,536.00000 COP
2000 MUR177,072.00000 COP
5000 MUR442,680.00000 COP
10000 MUR885,360.00000 COP