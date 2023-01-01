Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert COP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
3.78 mvr

1.00000 COP = 0.00378 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.08690.371.494721.676570.964618.7169
1 GBP1.1437711.2422103.3681.70971.917721.1032821.4089
1 USD0.92080.805023183.21361.376351.543810.8882517.2347
1 INR0.01106560.009674180.012017310.016540.01855230.01067430.207114

How to convert Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 COP0.00378 MVR
5 COP0.01891 MVR
10 COP0.03782 MVR
20 COP0.07564 MVR
50 COP0.18909 MVR
100 COP0.37818 MVR
250 COP0.94545 MVR
500 COP1.89089 MVR
1000 COP3.78179 MVR
2000 COP7.56358 MVR
5000 COP18.90895 MVR
10000 COP37.81790 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Colombian Peso
1 MVR264.42500 COP
5 MVR1322.12500 COP
10 MVR2644.25000 COP
20 MVR5288.50000 COP
50 MVR13221.25000 COP
100 MVR26442.50000 COP
250 MVR66106.25000 COP
500 MVR132212.50000 COP
1000 MVR264425.00000 COP
2000 MVR528850.00000 COP
5000 MVR1322125.00000 COP
10000 MVR2644250.00000 COP