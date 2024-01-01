Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert COP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3.67 mvr

$1.000 COP = MVR0.003675 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00390.0040
Low0.00370.0037
Average0.00380.0038
Change-1.17%-5.62%
1 COP to MVR stats

The performance of COP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0039 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0038. The change for COP to MVR was -1.17.

The performance of COP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0040 and a 90 day low of 0.0037. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for COP to MVR was -5.62.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

How to convert Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 COP0.00367 MVR
5 COP0.01837 MVR
10 COP0.03675 MVR
20 COP0.07349 MVR
50 COP0.18373 MVR
100 COP0.36746 MVR
250 COP0.91865 MVR
500 COP1.83730 MVR
1000 COP3.67459 MVR
2000 COP7.34918 MVR
5000 COP18.37295 MVR
10000 COP36.74590 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Colombian Peso
1 MVR272.13900 COP
5 MVR1,360.69500 COP
10 MVR2,721.39000 COP
20 MVR5,442.78000 COP
50 MVR13,606.95000 COP
100 MVR27,213.90000 COP
250 MVR68,034.75000 COP
500 MVR136,069.50000 COP
1000 MVR272,139.00000 COP
2000 MVR544,278.00000 COP
5000 MVR1,360,695.00000 COP
10000 MVR2,721,390.00000 COP