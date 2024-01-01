Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert COP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3.93 mvr

1.000 COP = 0.003928 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.22418.872
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.97220.466
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.38213.891
1 GBP1.2691.1711.72511.9471.70771.37423.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 COP0.00393 MVR
5 COP0.01964 MVR
10 COP0.03928 MVR
20 COP0.07856 MVR
50 COP0.19640 MVR
100 COP0.39281 MVR
250 COP0.98202 MVR
500 COP1.96404 MVR
1000 COP3.92808 MVR
2000 COP7.85616 MVR
5000 COP19.64040 MVR
10000 COP39.28080 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Colombian Peso
1 MVR254.57700 COP
5 MVR1,272.88500 COP
10 MVR2,545.77000 COP
20 MVR5,091.54000 COP
50 MVR12,728.85000 COP
100 MVR25,457.70000 COP
250 MVR63,644.25000 COP
500 MVR127,288.50000 COP
1000 MVR254,577.00000 COP
2000 MVR509,154.00000 COP
5000 MVR1,272,885.00000 COP
10000 MVR2,545,770.00000 COP