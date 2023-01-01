Colombian pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert COP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
0.93 pen

1.00000 COP = 0.00093 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920751.376250.8048941.543691.3468555.695718.3524
1 EUR1.086111.494750.87421.67661.4628160.491119.9325
1 CAD0.7266120.6690110.5848461.121660.97863840.469213.3351
1 GBP1.24241.14391.7098511.917881.6733369.196322.801

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 COP0.00093 PEN
5 COP0.00467 PEN
10 COP0.00935 PEN
20 COP0.01870 PEN
50 COP0.04675 PEN
100 COP0.09349 PEN
250 COP0.23374 PEN
500 COP0.46747 PEN
1000 COP0.93494 PEN
2000 COP1.86988 PEN
5000 COP4.67471 PEN
10000 COP9.34941 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Colombian Peso
1 PEN1069.59000 COP
5 PEN5347.95000 COP
10 PEN10695.90000 COP
20 PEN21391.80000 COP
50 PEN53479.50000 COP
100 PEN106959.00000 COP
250 PEN267397.50000 COP
500 PEN534795.00000 COP
1000 PEN1069590.00000 COP
2000 PEN2139180.00000 COP
5000 PEN5347950.00000 COP
10000 PEN10695900.00000 COP