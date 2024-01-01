Colombian pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert COP to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.90 pen

$1.000 COP = S/.0.0009045 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

COP to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change-2.56%-4.98%
1 COP to PEN stats

The performance of COP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for COP to PEN was -2.56.

The performance of COP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for COP to PEN was -4.98.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 COP0.00090 PEN
5 COP0.00452 PEN
10 COP0.00904 PEN
20 COP0.01809 PEN
50 COP0.04522 PEN
100 COP0.09045 PEN
250 COP0.22612 PEN
500 COP0.45223 PEN
1000 COP0.90446 PEN
2000 COP1.80892 PEN
5000 COP4.52230 PEN
10000 COP9.04461 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Colombian Peso
1 PEN1,105.63000 COP
5 PEN5,528.15000 COP
10 PEN11,056.30000 COP
20 PEN22,112.60000 COP
50 PEN55,281.50000 COP
100 PEN110,563.00000 COP
250 PEN276,407.50000 COP
500 PEN552,815.00000 COP
1000 PEN1,105,630.00000 COP
2000 PEN2,211,260.00000 COP
5000 PEN5,528,150.00000 COP
10000 PEN11,056,300.00000 COP