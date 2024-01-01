2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Colombian pesos

Convert PEN to COP at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $1,151 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
PEN to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

COP
1 PEN to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,151.03001,151.0300
Low1,101.29001,070.0800
Average1,125.87571,105.9157
Change4.52%7.01%
1 PEN to COP stats

The performance of PEN to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,151.0300 and a 30 day low of 1,101.2900. This means the 30 day average was 1,125.8757. The change for PEN to COP was 4.52.

The performance of PEN to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,151.0300 and a 90 day low of 1,070.0800. This means the 90 day average was 1,105.9157. The change for PEN to COP was 7.01.

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Colombian Peso
1 PEN1,151.03000 COP
5 PEN5,755.15000 COP
10 PEN11,510.30000 COP
20 PEN23,020.60000 COP
50 PEN57,551.50000 COP
100 PEN115,103.00000 COP
250 PEN287,757.50000 COP
500 PEN575,515.00000 COP
1000 PEN1,151,030.00000 COP
2000 PEN2,302,060.00000 COP
5000 PEN5,755,150.00000 COP
10000 PEN11,510,300.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 COP0.00087 PEN
5 COP0.00434 PEN
10 COP0.00869 PEN
20 COP0.01738 PEN
50 COP0.04344 PEN
100 COP0.08688 PEN
250 COP0.21720 PEN
500 COP0.43439 PEN
1000 COP0.86879 PEN
2000 COP1.73758 PEN
5000 COP4.34394 PEN
10000 COP8.68788 PEN