Colombian pesos to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert COP to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
843.44 mnt

1.00000 COP = 0.84344 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874151.085990.36271.494631.676680.9646518.7193
1 GBP1.1439711.24225103.3731.709831.918091.1035321.4145
1 USD0.92090.804991183.21461.37641.544040.8882517.2385
1 INR0.01106650.009673670.012017110.01654040.0185550.01067420.207157

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mongolian Tugrik
1 COP0.84344 MNT
5 COP4.21721 MNT
10 COP8.43442 MNT
20 COP16.86884 MNT
50 COP42.17210 MNT
100 COP84.34420 MNT
250 COP210.86050 MNT
500 COP421.72100 MNT
1000 COP843.44200 MNT
2000 COP1686.88400 MNT
5000 COP4217.21000 MNT
10000 COP8434.42000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Colombian Peso
1 MNT1.18562 COP
5 MNT5.92810 COP
10 MNT11.85620 COP
20 MNT23.71240 COP
50 MNT59.28100 COP
100 MNT118.56200 COP
250 MNT296.40500 COP
500 MNT592.81000 COP
1000 MNT1185.62000 COP
2000 MNT2371.24000 COP
5000 MNT5928.10000 COP
10000 MNT11856.20000 COP