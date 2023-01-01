Colombian pesos to Macanese patacas today

Convert COP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
1.97 mop

1.00000 COP = 0.00197 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92081.376350.8050231.543811.346955.697818.3511
1 EUR1.08611.494720.87431.676571.4627360.487819.9293
1 CAD0.7265590.66902310.5848971.121670.97860340.467813.3332
1 GBP1.24221.143771.709711.917721.6731269.187822.7957

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 COP0.00197 MOP
5 COP0.00983 MOP
10 COP0.01967 MOP
20 COP0.03933 MOP
50 COP0.09834 MOP
100 COP0.19667 MOP
250 COP0.49168 MOP
500 COP0.98336 MOP
1000 COP1.96673 MOP
2000 COP3.93346 MOP
5000 COP9.83365 MOP
10000 COP19.66730 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Colombian Peso
1 MOP508.45900 COP
5 MOP2542.29500 COP
10 MOP5084.59000 COP
20 MOP10169.18000 COP
50 MOP25422.95000 COP
100 MOP50845.90000 COP
250 MOP127114.75000 COP
500 MOP254229.50000 COP
1000 MOP508459.00000 COP
2000 MOP1016918.00000 COP
5000 MOP2542295.00000 COP
10000 MOP5084590.00000 COP