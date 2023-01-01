Colombian pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert COP to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
0.90 aed

1.00000 COP = 0.00090 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085990.35991.49491.67720.964718.7267
1 GBP1.143911.2421103.3581.709941.918451.1035221.4204
1 USD0.92090.805088183.2121.376651.544520.888417.2453
1 INR0.01106690.009675140.012017510.01654390.01856130.01067630.207245

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 COP0.00090 AED
5 COP0.00449 AED
10 COP0.00898 AED
20 COP0.01796 AED
50 COP0.04490 AED
100 COP0.08981 AED
250 COP0.22452 AED
500 COP0.44904 AED
1000 COP0.89807 AED
2000 COP1.79615 AED
5000 COP4.49037 AED
10000 COP8.98074 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Colombian Peso
1 AED1113.49000 COP
5 AED5567.45000 COP
10 AED11134.90000 COP
20 AED22269.80000 COP
50 AED55674.50000 COP
100 AED111349.00000 COP
250 AED278372.50000 COP
500 AED556745.00000 COP
1000 AED1113490.00000 COP
2000 AED2226980.00000 COP
5000 AED5567450.00000 COP
10000 AED11134900.00000 COP