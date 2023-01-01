Colombian pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert COP to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
13.90 dop

1.00000 COP = 0.01390 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085990.36181.494851.676940.9647518.7166
1 GBP1.143911.24215103.3641.709941.918231.1035821.4097
1 USD0.920850.805056183.21371.37661.544280.888417.236
1 INR0.01106660.009674560.012017310.01654290.0185580.01067610.207129

How to convert Colombian pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Dominican Peso
1 COP0.01390 DOP
5 COP0.06950 DOP
10 COP0.13900 DOP
20 COP0.27800 DOP
50 COP0.69500 DOP
100 COP1.39001 DOP
250 COP3.47503 DOP
500 COP6.95005 DOP
1000 COP13.90010 DOP
2000 COP27.80020 DOP
5000 COP69.50050 DOP
10000 COP139.00100 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 DOP71.94210 COP
5 DOP359.71050 COP
10 DOP719.42100 COP
20 DOP1438.84200 COP
50 DOP3597.10500 COP
100 DOP7194.21000 COP
250 DOP17985.52500 COP
500 DOP35971.05000 COP
1000 DOP71942.10000 COP
2000 DOP143884.20000 COP
5000 DOP359710.50000 COP
10000 DOP719421.00000 COP